 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

沙漠花开 update for 15 January 2024

January 16 small patch optimization notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13177362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The store page has increased the adaptation of the controller, the skill description interface has been optimized, and the magic/physical/recovery skill type icon has been added, the power range SABCD overview, Level dependency, etc. Agres added new abilities to the Castle after the episode of Ice/Fire Wrench, depending on Agres' > or < Yuan Pu's favorability, affecting different skill acquisition. Yuan Pu's Magic Drain has been adjusted to stunts, and Mars's Stone Blade Power and Stone Blade TP gain have been lowered.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1970451 Depot 1970451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link