The store page has increased the adaptation of the controller, the skill description interface has been optimized, and the magic/physical/recovery skill type icon has been added, the power range SABCD overview, Level dependency, etc. Agres added new abilities to the Castle after the episode of Ice/Fire Wrench, depending on Agres' > or < Yuan Pu's favorability, affecting different skill acquisition. Yuan Pu's Magic Drain has been adjusted to stunts, and Mars's Stone Blade Power and Stone Blade TP gain have been lowered.
沙漠花开 update for 15 January 2024
January 16 small patch optimization notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
