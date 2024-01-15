January 16 small patch optimization notes

The store page has increased the adaptation of the controller, the skill description interface has been optimized, and the magic/physical/recovery skill type icon has been added, the power range SABCD overview, Level dependency, etc. Agres added new abilities to the Castle after the episode of Ice/Fire Wrench, depending on Agres' > or < Yuan Pu's favorability, affecting different skill acquisition. Yuan Pu's Magic Drain has been adjusted to stunts, and Mars's Stone Blade Power and Stone Blade TP gain have been lowered.