Update 0.5.2. Progression and Lore

The update will be available on Tuesday 16 January 2024 at 18.00 CET

This update introduces a progression system. Now, to access better equipment, you need to enhance your skills in each category.

There are currently five skill categories:

Mining

Plasma weapon skill

Laser weapon skill

Crafting objects

Building

We've also added stories about the Project Asteroids universe. You can find them in both the Main Menu and the in-game menu. However, these stories will be available at specific stages of development.

The game has been optimized on the CPU side.

Other changes include: