 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Asteroids update for 15 January 2024

Update 0.5.2. Progression and Lore

Share · View all patches · Build 13177107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!

The update will be available on Tuesday 16 January 2024 at 18.00 CET

This update introduces a progression system. Now, to access better equipment, you need to enhance your skills in each category.

There are currently five skill categories:

  • Mining
  • Plasma weapon skill
  • Laser weapon skill
  • Crafting objects
  • Building

We've also added stories about the Project Asteroids universe. You can find them in both the Main Menu and the in-game menu. However, these stories will be available at specific stages of development.

The game has been optimized on the CPU side.

Other changes include:

  • A substantial number of bugs have been fixed.
  • Display issues with many UI elements have been addressed.
  • The main font of the game has been changed.

Changed depots in prerelease branch

View more data in app history for build 13177107
Depot 2405271 Depot 2405271
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link