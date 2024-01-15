Update 0.5.2. Progression and Lore

Hello!
The update will be available on Tuesday 16 January 2024 at 18.00 CET
This update introduces a progression system. Now, to access better equipment, you need to enhance your skills in each category.
There are currently five skill categories:
- Mining
- Plasma weapon skill
- Laser weapon skill
- Crafting objects
- Building
We've also added stories about the Project Asteroids universe. You can find them in both the Main Menu and the in-game menu. However, these stories will be available at specific stages of development.
The game has been optimized on the CPU side.
Other changes include:
- A substantial number of bugs have been fixed.
- Display issues with many UI elements have been addressed.
- The main font of the game has been changed.
Changed depots in prerelease branch