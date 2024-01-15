 Skip to content

Xenoterrestrial update for 15 January 2024

Xenoterrestrial Update 2.17 [1/15/23]

15 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch today addressing a few small issues:

  • Fixed a problem with weapon switching in 1-3.
  • Fixed an inconsistency with the chapter completion counter in the secondary menu.
  • New internal changes in preparation for chapter 2.

