Xenoterrestrial Update 2.17 [1/15/23]

Small patch today addressing a few small issues:
- Fixed a problem with weapon switching in 1-3.
- Fixed an inconsistency with the chapter completion counter in the secondary menu.
- New internal changes in preparation for chapter 2.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small patch today addressing a few small issues:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update