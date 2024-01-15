Demo Build 5 - 1/15/2024

Thank you all for being so patient with me! I finally have a new stable demo build up!

What's New?

-Added a Dedication Screen at the beginning. This game is dedicated to my late father-in-law. He was a lifelong gamer and I know he would have loved this game.

-Added a central hub to access the two playable levels. Just walk through the doors!

-Ancient Coins are back! 1 per level and what they do is a secret, for now!

What's Changed?

-Starting a level no longer triggers a flying camera cinematic. (Testing this out, idk if i like the little intros)

-Pausing and quitting from a level now returns you to the hub. Pausing and quitting from the hub now closes the game.

-Getting a game over now triggers correctly and won't show the "you died" screen IN ADDITION to the "game over" screen. Now it shows the right one depending on how many lives are remaining.

-Lighting in Level 1 and Level 2 has changed slightly.

-Other QoL changes.

As always, please find bugs and tell me about them in the discussion!

Happy Hunting!

<3