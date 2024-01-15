1 Fixed the level display of the management interface

2 Fixed an issue where the enemy in the campaign had a chance to attack at the start

3 Increased storage slot cap technology

4 Campaign mode sells experience removal potions to obtain experience removal potions

5 Adjusted the amount of redemption in the Arena Shop, which is to match the random quantity setting of different prices

6 Fixed the issue of critical hit damage being displayed in the interface

7. Added Pokédex skills and entry display