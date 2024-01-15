1 Fixed the level display of the management interface
2 Fixed an issue where the enemy in the campaign had a chance to attack at the start
3 Increased storage slot cap technology
4 Campaign mode sells experience removal potions to obtain experience removal potions
5 Adjusted the amount of redemption in the Arena Shop, which is to match the random quantity setting of different prices
6 Fixed the issue of critical hit damage being displayed in the interface
7. Added Pokédex skills and entry display
战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 15 January 2024
Bug fixes
