DDI Rally Championship update for 15 January 2024

Update notes for v0.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed leaderboard display
  • Fixed issue stopping level loading when pressing keys
  • Fixed LODs on rocks
  • Tweaked time of day settings
  • Tweaked weather settings
  • Added more weight to the AI cars

