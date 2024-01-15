- Fixed leaderboard display
- Fixed issue stopping level loading when pressing keys
- Fixed LODs on rocks
- Tweaked time of day settings
- Tweaked weather settings
- Added more weight to the AI cars
DDI Rally Championship update for 15 January 2024
Update notes for v0.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
