Puddle Knights update for 20 January 2024

Puddle Knights is now available in Greek!

20 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Το Puddle Knights πλέον διαθέσιμο και σε ελληνικά

Thanks to the translator Michail! We've also updated the version of Unity that the game runs on.

