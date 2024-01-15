Chemical Age update

Hey Revivers!

This is a Major update that we have been working on since last month.

The Chemical Age brings new buildings into the game and changes certain existing ones to make the game more fun.

New Buildings

Oil Pumpjack

Petroleum Refinery

Chemical Plant

Bioethanol Plant

Sealed Liquid Container

Battery

New Resources

Petroleum

Alcohol

Ethylene

Sulphur

Phosphoric Acid

Fiberglass

Circuit board

Water with Fertilizers

Polymers

Plastic

Cables

Control Unit

Changes

Water Containers - added leaking

Barrels are now created from Metal Sheets not Planks and have new visual

Barrel Filler & Barrel Dispenser are now glass/metallic

Other Changes

Access all buildings from the build menu on each map

Rebalanced Teleporters

Wildfires from lighting have limitation to 150 trees and then they stop to spread

Sprinklers speed can be customized

Buildings can be destroyed on hard difficulty

Fully localized tutorial

Petroleum

The key resource for the Chemical Age is Petroleum.

It’s a resource hidden under the ground on the lowest level of the map.

You can see a Petroleum mark on the ground.

It can sometimes be hard to spot it in complex terrain.

Therefore we suggest hiding all layers of the ground (by pressing key 1 or pressing the Glass Magnifier Icon at the bottom right and using Alt+Mouse Wheel Roll Up to “scroll”) and making the water transparent using the water icon at bottom right.

In this mode you can easily spot the Petroleum.

You can switch back by pressing 0 or the Glass Magnifier icon.

Once you discover the Petrol you need to dig the terrain to get access to it.

For that purpose it’s ideal to use a Deep Spiral Digger.

Just place its digging spiral on top of the stain.

It will dig terrain quite fast.

We do suggest using the metal belt, as the wooden belt is not fast enough.

Once you see the digger is moving slower, or that it sometimes produces Uranium (that’s for later game) you’ve reached the bottom of the ground.

Destroy the digger and now you can place an Oil Pumpjack.

Mined Petroleum should be taken into the Petroleum Refinery.

That’s currently the biggest building in the game, with its majestic dimensions of 6x6x7 fields.

It takes a lot of resources to build, but you typically need only one building like that in the game.

At the refinery, you have two production options:

Sulphur & Polymers

Or Sulphur, Polymers, Ethylene & Engine Oil in Barrels.

What's the use

Sulphur is used for Phosphoric Acid and Batteries

Polymers are used for Plastic and Fiberglass

Ethylene can be converted to Alcohol

Oil is used to make machines with metal mechanisms work faster

Phosphoric Acid is used for conversion of Ethylene to Alcohol and to create Water with Fertilizers

Alcohol is used for Fiberglass and as fuel in Bioethanol Factories

Plastic is used for Batteries, Cables & Control Units

Fiberglass is used for Circuit Boards (and will be used for construction)

Circuit Boards are used for Control Units, which are already the first product for the Electronics Age that is coming

Most of the production of the Chemical Age is done in a Chemical Plant.

Chemical Plant

This is a special building because until now almost all production could be done manually or in an automated factory (except furnaces products).

Same as a Refinery, it’s powered by electricity.

Unfortunately production in chemical plants creates toxicity in the soil.

Over time the toxicity in the ground will grow, and if your chemical plant is built close to a water stream it can make the stream toxic, which could be disastrous.

Fortunately, bricks prevent the spread of toxicity, making it desirable to build leaky factories on top of brick dams.

Rivers can be protected the same way.

Toxicity System

The toxicity system has been rebuilt.

Toxicity prefers to stay on the surface, and if there is a water stream it’s more likely it will toxify the water.

Water will clean toxicity from the map over time. It's a completely new viewpoint on the whole mechanic, and we hope to get your feedback in order to update the balancing.

BioEthanol Plant

Good news is that Alcohol is a clean and stable source of electricity if produced from Corn.

You can create Alcohol from the chemical process of combining Ethylene, Phosphoric Acid & Water, but that’s not really cost-effective for a power source.

Liquids & Barrels

As you can see we added multiple liquids.

Currently there are eight (8).

Each liquid can be put into a barrel or released from a barrel back to pipes/storages.

Barrels can be transported through catapults and can be destroyed with their liquid in an Incinerator - which is a method to get rid of toxicity.

Containers Leaking

With the new glass/metal container comes new mechanics of liquid leaking. Existing wooden containers will leak the liquid inside them, and if it’s something other than water it would create toxicity in the ground:

We strongly suggest using Sealed containers for liquids other than water.

Hope you'll have fun with the new factories, plants, resources and spreading toxicity!

Let us know.

Cheers!

team R&P