1v1.LOL update for 16 January 2024

1v1.LOL Update - Version 4.61

Share · View all patches · Build 13176699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upgrade your game with the latest features!

🌟 News screen - Brand New Look! 👀✨
🌟 NEW MODE - Dog tags - Coming Soon! 🐶
🌟 Performance & Bug Fixes 🛠️

