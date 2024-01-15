House Builder full release!

Hello Builders! 🎉🎊🎈



Today is the big day we've been waiting for with you since the first day of our game's early access - House Builder's full release!😮⛩️

We cannot describe our happiness that - despite many difficulties and challenges, thanks to your support and motivation we have been able to make it to this moment.

Thank you - together we make House Builder!🏠

To celebrate the premiere, we have a surprise for you - two special houses.

So, here we go:

🏕️Straw House🏡**



Have you ever thought about what it might be like to live in a modern straw house? Despite appearances, this is the future of construction. Houses with this construction material have very good thermal properties, making the house an economical alternative to classic construction♻️. Contrary to what you might think, such a house is also much more fire-resistant than a house made of wood! During the construction of the house, you will have to obtain the materials yourself by visiting a nearby farm✅

⛰️House on the rock🏔️



The second house takes us to the wilderness of Eastern Europe🌲. We will move to a rocky forest, where we will realize our dream house - this will be quite a challenge, due to the specific location of our house - on a rocky hill, which we will only be able to access via a small wooden vertical lift. Our house has a roof covered with photovoltaic modules which makes it a self-sufficient, modern home🍀

Thank you for all the bug reports you have sent through the game, on Discord and Steam discussions!

Feel free to share your opinions and comments about our game and updates with other players on Steam. Your feedback is very important to us!🦺🥰

Thank you for everything. But it is not over yet. We're planning further updates, including DLC - keep an eye on our social media and on Steam, we'll keep you informed

Love you, House Builder Team💖🏯







