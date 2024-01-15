Plane Accident is Ready to Take Off! ✈️🕵️♂️
Aviation enthusiasts, get ready for a thrilling experience! We're thrilled to announce that the free "Plane Accident: Prologue" is set to launch soon on January 18, 2024! 📅✨
🚀 Prologue Release Date: January 18, 2024
🛒 Wishlist Now: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1682340/Plane_Accident/
Embark on a journey as an investigator, scanning vast terrains with state-of-the-art drones,
and securing the scene of a plane crash.
Your decisions matter, and the mysteries await your unraveling!
🔍 Stay tuned for more updates and exciting news. Don't forget to add Plane Accident to your wishlist for a front-row seat to the adventure! 🌐✨
