Chromatic Isle is now out on Steam for free!

Chromatic Isle is now out for free!

Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way! I'm so excited to share this experience with all of you. I hope you all enjoy the game as much as I have enjoyed making it. If you have any thoughts, feedback, bugs, or anything else to say, please feel free to post in the Steam Community.

What is Chromatic Isle?

Embark on a serene journey through the musical realms of Chromatic Isle, a short 30-minute low-poly 3D puzzle game intended to be completed in one sitting. Explore four distinct areas, each themed around a different season and offering a unique music-focused puzzle. Unwind and let the music guide your way.

Puzzles Focused on Sound and Music

The puzzles of Chromatic Isle focus entirely on exploring different aspects of sound and music. Discover small musical abilities you never knew you had as you encounter each of the four serene areas.

Non-linear Design

Chromatic Isle has been built for you to explore in your own order, at your own pace. Take your time and enjoy what the isle has to offer.