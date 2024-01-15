Patch Notes for 15/01/2024

Northgard v3.3.15.36088
Multiplayer
- Added security to avoid empty lobby when searching a game with the Lobby finder
Known issues
Kraken : Missing sentence in start-with -
- The Horgr replaces the Tavern and produces Wyrd.
- When producing a positive amount, the Kraken will send you new villagers.
- Above 5 your Fishermans also gain +20% bonus production.
Lobby Finder issues: Lobby null, crashes at launch,etc....
Raven : Sailors doesn't product the correct amount of kröwn
Rig's saga : Mission 4 can't be finished
Cross of Vidar : Mission 5 can't be finished
Changed files in this update