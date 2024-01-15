 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Northgard update for 15 January 2024

Patch Notes for 15/01/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13176327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Northgard v3.3.15.36088

Multiplayer
  • Added security to avoid empty lobby when searching a game with the Lobby finder
Known issues

  • Kraken : Missing sentence in start-with -

    • The Horgr replaces the Tavern and produces Wyrd.
    • When producing a positive amount, the Kraken will send you new villagers.
    • Above 5 your Fishermans also gain +20% bonus production.

  • Lobby Finder issues: Lobby null, crashes at launch,etc....

  • Raven : Sailors doesn't product the correct amount of kröwn

  • Rig's saga : Mission 4 can't be finished

  • Cross of Vidar : Mission 5 can't be finished

Changed files in this update

Northgard Win Depot 466561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link