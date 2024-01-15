VR
🚀 Features & Tweaks
- Subdivision and crease data is now included in FBX control mesh exports. This allows tools like Blender and Alias to apply crease and subd modifiers automatically.
- Improved stroke performance.
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed ‘Shared With Me’ section in LandingPad Collab menu not showing if the user was not part of any organization teams.
- Can no longer see grab highlight of objects dropped on to an invisible layer.
- Closed volumes such as strokes and text objects no longer export as double-sided in FBX exports.
- Fixed some environments causing LIV avatars to be invisible.
- Disabled import, save and export for reviewer and viewer licence members in organizations.
- Fixed measurement readout on import preview being incorrect if you changed the unit and then the value of measurement.
Changed files in this update