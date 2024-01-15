 Skip to content

Gravity Sketch VR update for 15 January 2024

6.1.10

Build 13176300

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VR

🚀 Features & Tweaks

  • Subdivision and crease data is now included in FBX control mesh exports. This allows tools like Blender and Alias to apply crease and subd modifiers automatically.
  • Improved stroke performance.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed ‘Shared With Me’ section in LandingPad Collab menu not showing if the user was not part of any organization teams.
  • Can no longer see grab highlight of objects dropped on to an invisible layer.
  • Closed volumes such as strokes and text objects no longer export as double-sided in FBX exports.
  • Fixed some environments causing LIV avatars to be invisible.
  • Disabled import, save and export for reviewer and viewer licence members in organizations.
  • Fixed measurement readout on import preview being incorrect if you changed the unit and then the value of measurement.

