- Landmines damage increased, but no knockdown anymore.
- New toggle option in config menu (F2) to disable energy drink. For achievementchads only.
- "Laser attack" improved, damage lines up with visuals now (prior version had a 0.05 sec desync between damage and visuals).
TYRONE SOULZ update for 15 January 2024
TYRONE SOULZ v1.0.4 Patch Notes
