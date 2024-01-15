 Skip to content

TYRONE SOULZ update for 15 January 2024

TYRONE SOULZ v1.0.4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13176286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Landmines damage increased, but no knockdown anymore.
  • New toggle option in config menu (F2) to disable energy drink. For achievementchads only.
  • "Laser attack" improved, damage lines up with visuals now (prior version had a 0.05 sec desync between damage and visuals).

