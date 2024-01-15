◆ The protagonist on the title screen will now appear in their current torn state.
◆ In adult content, use the space bar to continue the storyline, and right-click with the mouse to rewind.
◆ Fixed a bug caused by screen touch on SteamDeck.
Loop Queen-Escape Dungeon 3 update for 15 January 2024
LoopQueen_ver.1.17
