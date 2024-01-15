- Added tips
- Added new tutorial in Rainy Night Prison
- Added placing zombies using the current skin
- Added 3D audio effect for background sound
- Added instruction for unlocking module
- Optimized the story of Candid Chat
- Adjusted the way of get illustrations
- Reduces difficulty of Candid Chat
9.Increased speed of initial Tracker
- Fixed the issue of zombies moving back and forth in Orphanage
- Fixed the issue of negative comments still appearing in the Public Relations Office after passing.
- Fixed the issue that the Communication Tower was abnormal due to the tutorial exception after the Cage Bar.
- Fixed the issue of knight mobs rotating in place
- Fixed the issue that exiting when unlocking Stardust power caused abnormality life support.
- Fixed the issue that Quick String playing had no effect
- Fixed the issue where the related tasks can still be refreshed after Concept Extraction is completed.
- Fixed the issue where the Orphanage Tracker was abnormally searching for enemies.
- Fixed the issue the page will be abnormal when the level fails and the settlement page is reopened.
Zombie Party 丧尸派对 update for 15 January 2024
Patch Notes - 1.0.27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
