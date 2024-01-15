 Skip to content

Zombie Party 丧尸派对 update for 15 January 2024

Patch Notes - 1.0.27

Share · View all patches · Build 13176166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added tips
  2. Added new tutorial in Rainy Night Prison
  3. Added placing zombies using the current skin
  4. Added 3D audio effect for background sound
  5. Added instruction for unlocking module
  6. Optimized the story of Candid Chat
  7. Adjusted the way of get illustrations
  8. Reduces difficulty of Candid Chat
    9.Increased speed of initial Tracker
  9. Fixed the issue of zombies moving back and forth in Orphanage
  10. Fixed the issue of negative comments still appearing in the Public Relations Office after passing.
  11. Fixed the issue that the Communication Tower was abnormal due to the tutorial exception after the Cage Bar.
  12. Fixed the issue of knight mobs rotating in place
  13. Fixed the issue that exiting when unlocking Stardust power caused abnormality life support.
  14. Fixed the issue that Quick String playing had no effect
  15. Fixed the issue where the related tasks can still be refreshed after Concept Extraction is completed.
  16. Fixed the issue where the Orphanage Tracker was abnormally searching for enemies.
  17. Fixed the issue the page will be abnormal when the level fails and the settlement page is reopened.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2507631 Depot 2507631
  • Loading history…
