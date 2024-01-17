🔥 Soulslinger Roadmap Update 0.422 adds "Gunplay 2.0" and more!

Howdy, Soulslingers!

Ede here, straight from the forge of Soulslinger: Envoy of Death, bringing you some good news: As announced in last weeks update posting, it's about time for the very first Early Access Roadmap update and for you to get your hands on the improved and enhanced "Gunplay 2.0"!

Update 0.422 adds overhauled recoil animations including recoil in ADS, "flying numbers" that appear when dealing damage to enemies, more noticeable impact visual effects and audio cues, improved enemy AI, balance changes, and many more:

This is the complete changelog for update 0.422:

New features and improvements:

Added a new battle arena to the Land of Memories

Added 36 new conversations for Dead Eye McGee

Added "flying numbers" to be able to track damage dealt

Improved weapon movement and physics

Improved revolver recoil animations

Improved movement and jumping physics of Soulslinger

There is proper recoil during ADS now

Added impact VFX and audio when enemies get hit

Fire and electric dashes have been replaced with brand new, more useful shockwave abilities

Improved enemy reaction animations to getting hit

Improved enemy AI, enemies no longer get stuck on level geometry

The dash screen VFX has been replaced with a more prominent animated effect

Gamepad buttons will now be displayed instead of keyboard prompts if a gamepad is used

Balance:

ADS has a much smaller movement speed penalty

Reduced player dash distance a bit

Vastly reduced the health of Cartel Brutes

His own explosive bullets no longer hurt Soulslinger

Electric bullets are stronger, also affect explosive barrels and bonus crates now

Increased melee damage

Gloaming Strike provides a greater bonus to melee damage

Bugfixes:

Fixed numerous gamepad-related bugs

Polished existing maps for smoother navigation

Fixed a bug where the Cursed King would not be visible while leaving during his first introduction

Fixed a bug in the cave arena where enemies would get stuck next to the stairs

Fixed a bug where the pirate's double damage bullet would not appear in the inventory

Fixed a bug where in the temple yard arena, enemies could spawn or teleport above the ceiling

Fixed a bug in the "hanged skeleton" arena where Spectral Shardstones could spawn outside the playable area

Fixed a bug where part of the animated sky was not visible

Fixed a rare bug where some enemies would just automatically get killed

Fixed a bug where enemies would hop up stairs instead of walking

Eliminated several cases of enemies unnecessarily jumping

Fixed backslashes before each apostrophe in the French language

You can now close the difficulty selection window in Haven without making a choice

Fixed a camera bug in Dead Eye McGee's introduction cut-scene

Please let me know what you think about the update and its contents! if you have any feedback, please post it in the comments, in the Steam Community or on our Discord server.

So long, friends. Have fun with "Gunplay 2.0"!

Ede out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429240/Soulslinger_Envoy_of_Death/