🔥 Soulslinger Roadmap Update 0.422 adds "Gunplay 2.0" and more!

Howdy, Soulslingers!
Ede here, straight from the forge of Soulslinger: Envoy of Death, bringing you some good news: As announced in last weeks update posting, it's about time for the very first Early Access Roadmap update and for you to get your hands on the improved and enhanced "Gunplay 2.0"!
Update 0.422 adds overhauled recoil animations including recoil in ADS, "flying numbers" that appear when dealing damage to enemies, more noticeable impact visual effects and audio cues, improved enemy AI, balance changes, and many more:
This is the complete changelog for update 0.422:
New features and improvements:
- Added a new battle arena to the Land of Memories
- Added 36 new conversations for Dead Eye McGee
- Added "flying numbers" to be able to track damage dealt
- Improved weapon movement and physics
- Improved revolver recoil animations
- Improved movement and jumping physics of Soulslinger
- There is proper recoil during ADS now
- Added impact VFX and audio when enemies get hit
- Fire and electric dashes have been replaced with brand new, more useful shockwave abilities
- Improved enemy reaction animations to getting hit
- Improved enemy AI, enemies no longer get stuck on level geometry
- The dash screen VFX has been replaced with a more prominent animated effect
- Gamepad buttons will now be displayed instead of keyboard prompts if a gamepad is used
Balance:
- ADS has a much smaller movement speed penalty
- Reduced player dash distance a bit
- Vastly reduced the health of Cartel Brutes
- His own explosive bullets no longer hurt Soulslinger
- Electric bullets are stronger, also affect explosive barrels and bonus crates now
- Increased melee damage
- Gloaming Strike provides a greater bonus to melee damage
Bugfixes:
- Fixed numerous gamepad-related bugs
- Polished existing maps for smoother navigation
- Fixed a bug where the Cursed King would not be visible while leaving during his first introduction
- Fixed a bug in the cave arena where enemies would get stuck next to the stairs
- Fixed a bug where the pirate's double damage bullet would not appear in the inventory
- Fixed a bug where in the temple yard arena, enemies could spawn or teleport above the ceiling
- Fixed a bug in the "hanged skeleton" arena where Spectral Shardstones could spawn outside the playable area
- Fixed a bug where part of the animated sky was not visible
- Fixed a rare bug where some enemies would just automatically get killed
- Fixed a bug where enemies would hop up stairs instead of walking
- Eliminated several cases of enemies unnecessarily jumping
- Fixed backslashes before each apostrophe in the French language
- You can now close the difficulty selection window in Haven without making a choice
- Fixed a camera bug in Dead Eye McGee's introduction cut-scene
Please let me know what you think about the update and its contents! if you have any feedback, please post it in the comments, in the Steam Community or on our Discord server.
So long, friends. Have fun with "Gunplay 2.0"!
Ede out!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429240/Soulslinger_Envoy_of_Death/
