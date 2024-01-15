- Fix bug which made submitting scores to the leaderboards fail the first time the game is run.
- Fix issues in server-side leaderboard code which could prevent scores from uploading properly.
Dot to Dot Sweep update for 15 January 2024
Changelog for v1.4.2->v1.4.3.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2494791 Depot 2494791
- Loading history…
Depot 2494792 Depot 2494792
- Loading history…
Depot 2494793 Depot 2494793
- Loading history…
Depot 2494794 Depot 2494794
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update