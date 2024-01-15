 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dot to Dot Sweep update for 15 January 2024

Changelog for v1.4.2->v1.4.3.

Share · View all patches · Build 13176078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix bug which made submitting scores to the leaderboards fail the first time the game is run.
  • Fix issues in server-side leaderboard code which could prevent scores from uploading properly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2494791 Depot 2494791
  • Loading history…
Depot 2494792 Depot 2494792
  • Loading history…
Depot 2494793 Depot 2494793
  • Loading history…
Depot 2494794 Depot 2494794
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link