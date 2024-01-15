 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chat Guess Games update for 15 January 2024

Update 1.0.5 - What are these, images for ants?

Share · View all patches · Build 13176009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Your community leaderboard, now in game
  • Image size has been increased
  • Round time decreased from 120 to 90 seconds
  • Social links so you can easier contact us
  • Balancing for answers

Changed files in this update

Depot 2523391 Depot 2523391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link