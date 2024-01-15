 Skip to content

Songs of Conquest update for 15 January 2024

Hotfix patch 0.91.7

Share · View all patches · Build 13176001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed common error when cancelling an ongoing construction in a town
  • Fixed error occuring when opening the inventory while using a gamepad

