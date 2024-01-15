- Fixed common error when cancelling an ongoing construction in a town
- Fixed error occuring when opening the inventory while using a gamepad
Songs of Conquest update for 15 January 2024
Hotfix patch 0.91.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Adventures and Conquest Windows Content Depot 867211
- Loading history…
Adventures and Conquest Mac OS Content Depot 867212
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update