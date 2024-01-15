 Skip to content

Forgotten Lectures - Fall of a Dynasty - The Beginning update for 15 January 2024

Update on the January update!

Build 13175987 · Last edited by Wendy

The for mid January announced first major content update is as good as done ːsteamhappyː

The rollout will happen on Friday the 19th of January, late afternoon/evening (CET)

if you can't wait, there is an already updated BETA version available.
But based on some initial testing there are some minor kinks that need to be ironed out till friday.
eg. the titlescreen needs to be updated and the 2nd ball animation need a few frames to be replaced for the updated O7 model in the background

final details on the changes will be posted on friday

