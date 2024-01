Share · View all patches · Build 13175977 · Last edited 15 January 2024 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

List of changes:

The mechanics of trading in the kiosk have been changed Updated textures Fixed a lot of bugs Optimization work has been carried out

I have started preparing the game for release, if you find a bug, be sure to write about it, you will help me a lot.

Thank you all for supporting the project!