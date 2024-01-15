VoltAge:Genesis Version 9.2 “Picking Up the Pieces” Update Dev Notes

NOTE: Players who previously completed the demo and chose to return to the mainland will be able to return to the point where the demo left off by speaking to the man next to the bus stop in Pedregal Springs.

Changes to Existing Quests

The Broken -- Obtaining the Clay Aludel now correctly increases the # of Eloin recruited by +1 -- Players who previously found all required Eloin and were unable to proceed to the final area of the game should now be able to do so by talking to Bridget in Pedregal Springs.

Supply and Demand XXVIII -- The player can no longer enter the Red Dragon’s lair before beginning the quest.

Changes to Existing Areas

Old Panavinto (Battler’s Dungeon – Gary’s Office)

-- Willard and Kay no longer appear in Gary’s Office.

-- A moment of silence for the deleted warriors, please. You may not see them anymore…but rest assured they are still out there somewhere <3

Pedregal Springs (Prologue)

-- Fixed a graphical issue on a tree in the SE corner of the town.

Perdi Esper

-- The player can now enter the swamps of Perdi Esper after rescuing Elam.

Tierra’s Pillar (Heights)

-- A destructible pile of rocks blocking a hole on the floor below the Red Dragon’s lair has been fixed.

--- Previously, the player would be unable to interact with the hole.

--- The player can now climb down the hole to the floor below, enabling them to reach a Spooklight hiding in an otherwise inaccessible section of the caves.

Yuramayo Caverns

-- Fixed a rock which was previously not able to be broken with the Sledgehammer.