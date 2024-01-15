Version 1.0.8.16

Hello Executives,

Todays patch has some great new requested features and bug fixes:

New features

Observe mode added so you can watch peoples multiplayer games, an option has also been added to the server creation screen if you want to prevent this.

One thing to remember is that because the game runs via a server there no need to fret about having people observing as it wont slow down your game. Mining and cargo ships can now be told to stop and be directed around like other units.

Can now change cargo ferry route destination by selecting the mining outpost and then right clicking on the target destination.

Super defence shields for the Science faction has been reworked so its less intense trying to work it. Now they don't drain power when on and auto engages when researched. It does however drain power from the stations capacitors each time a weapon hits it.

Science now has Capacitor boost research to increase the amount of energy stored.

If you try and fly out of the system you will now be automatically turned to face the system centre again instead of blowing up.

Bug fixes

Fixed bug where game didn't wait for all players to join in.

Updated dropdown visuals.

Mining ship now explode better.

Fixed a bug where you could load a game and fly a starfighter into the ground and not die.

Fixed an issue where pasting a map seed didn't update all the options thus causing lots of issues like hundreds of trading ships appearing or ships not warping around correctly.

Fixed issue with interceptors not continuing to construct after a power cut.

Fixed issue with dumping capacitor power locally.

Fixed issue with unable to call OOPS delivery after its been blown up.

Contents of dropships are now included in the ground cap.

Missiles from silo will no longer stutter when taking off over multiplayer.

Fixed cataclysm laser being rebounded.

Can no longer control the trader as an observer.

Balance Changes

Decimator now starts with zero missiles in stock and has to build them which should take 10 minutes.

Invaders were being used as primary assault ships so I've reduced their hull strength, removed some heavy turrets and missiles now exit similar to other missile systems making them harder to attack ships too close to them.

Longbows have had their aim error increased to prevent Executrons being instantly shot at the moment they enter a star system.

The new observe mode is quite new and although its been well tested well it might still have some issues so please do let me know through the games bug reporting system.

Next I will be looking at adding features allowing you to create more balanced maps and look at balancing randomly generated maps in general.

Cheers,

Rob