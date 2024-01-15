2024.1.15 Version Update

This update includes:
Optimization
- Improved map scaling: the middle map can now be closed by using the zoom out shortcut
- Handled screen external team drawing to optimize the issue of lagging when the number of cities increases for some models in 0.2.1
- Under the condition of selecting the designated quality general in the in-game settings, the remaining random in-game generals are guaranteed to be below purple
- Improved the logic for joining custom rooms: after the update, the host will no longer be kicked to the spectator seat
- Optimized the 4V4 grouping rules: now there will be no situation where there are 3 allies on one side and only 1 on the other side
- Adjusted the daily limit for obtainable tokens from 180 to 300
- Improved the logic for automatic prisoner release: if there is no recruitment after the countdown ends, prisoners will be automatically recruited first before being released
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevents the prisoner interface from popping up in some cases (it may not have been fixed, as the logic for prisoner pop-up has been optimized)
- Fixed a bug that could cause game crashes for players in custom rooms when joining
- Fixed a bug that prevents returning to the lobby after selecting policies from the pop-up window post unification
- Fixed a bug that prevents battles from ending if the attacking force of a conquered nation gets stuck during combat
- Fixed a bug that prevents exiting combat and getting stuck on the combat interface in some cases
- Fixed a bug that freezes after clicking on technology research in some cases
Balance Adjustments
- In the 189 year script, Gongsun Du's power has been added, and Gongsun Zan's initial city in Xiangping has been changed to 2; the exchange of PeiYuanShao's Huaiyin and Hefei with Yuan Shu has been made; Qu'e now belongs to Lu Kang, and Wang Lang's initial city has become 2
- Under 1V1 mode in the 189 year script, Gongsun Zan, Yan Xing, Shisan, and Tao Qian have been added as selectable rulers (they will not appear in 2V2 or 4V4 modes)
- Under 2v2/4v4 mode in the 189 year script, Cao Cao will not be allied with Yuan Shu; instead, Yuan Shu will become allied with Sun Jian or Yan Baihu
- Yan Yan and Xi Zhi Cai have been adjusted from purple generals to orange generals
- The emergence years of Huang Zhong and Xiahou Dun in the 189 year script have been adjusted from 190 to 193; Jia Xu, Zhang Fei, Hua Xiong, Lu Su, and Xiahou Yuan's emergence years have been adjusted from 191 to 194; now, no red generals will be found before 192
