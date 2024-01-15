"Anomalous Winter" – the end of the event

Hurry up to complete all challenges and spend your remaining pines - this Wednesday, "Anomalous Winter" will end!
Promotion packs, discounts and Battle Passes will also be disabled and removed from the in-game store.
