STALCRAFT update for 15 January 2024

"Anomalous Winter" – the end of the event

Build 13175730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hurry up to complete all challenges and spend your remaining pines - this Wednesday, "Anomalous Winter" will end!

Promotion packs, discounts and Battle Passes will also be disabled and removed from the in-game store.

Changed depots in toster branch

