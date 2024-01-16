Update Notes for v0.96

- Level Editor: Added support for trigger objects that can start, stop or reverse an animation when a vehicle, missile or other object touches them
- Triggers enable creating e.g. openable doors and platforms that start rising when driven on or a missile shot at them
- Level Editor: It is now possible to change the terrain textures of a level in Location Settings (only affecting the looks, not physics)
- Level Editor: It is also possible to use terrain textures as the Edge texture (in Nature settings, the old name was Bottom Material)
- Level Editor: It is now possible to to change which tree indexes are mapped to which tree types in a level (some new trees available, too)
- Level Editor: Added two new Perlin noise stamps to detail modifiers to be able to create organically shaped texture or foliage fields
- Level Editor: Added two new simple road textures with changeable colors: concrete and blank
- Level Editor: Added complexity limits for nature and roads - removing trees and/or water may allow having more objects in a level
- Soccer: All opponents getting disabled no longer scores a goal after the last ball has scored a goal in Wait All Balls mode
- Transfer Tag: It is now possible to have up to 19 initially tagged players (starting from non-tagged spots if not enough tag start positions)
- Added support for a fixed trackside camera as a forced camera, always staying in the initial position
- Customizer: Fixed sometimes not updating the selected tool correctly when returning to Customizer after exiting to the main menu
- Tech: Enabled more aggressive build optimizations, in-game tick times decreased by about 8%
- Vehicle Editor: It is now possible to export a vehicle to a JSON file in the vehicle editor by holding Shift when clicking Save As
- Added command "/vehicle /clear" to remove all possible vehicles (useful in server scripts before adding a certain set of possible vehicles)
- Servers can now recover better from short hangs without clients having to go back in time (250 ms by default, tunable in Host Sync Settings)
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 16 January 2024
Update Notes for v0.96
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Turbo Sliders Unlimited Content Depot 1478341
- Loading history…
Depot 1478342 Depot 1478342
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update