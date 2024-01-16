 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 16 January 2024

Update Notes for v0.96

Share · View all patches · Build 13175719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Level Editor: Added support for trigger objects that can start, stop or reverse an animation when a vehicle, missile or other object touches them
  • Triggers enable creating e.g. openable doors and platforms that start rising when driven on or a missile shot at them
  • Level Editor: It is now possible to change the terrain textures of a level in Location Settings (only affecting the looks, not physics)
  • Level Editor: It is also possible to use terrain textures as the Edge texture (in Nature settings, the old name was Bottom Material)
  • Level Editor: It is now possible to to change which tree indexes are mapped to which tree types in a level (some new trees available, too)
  • Level Editor: Added two new Perlin noise stamps to detail modifiers to be able to create organically shaped texture or foliage fields
  • Level Editor: Added two new simple road textures with changeable colors: concrete and blank
  • Level Editor: Added complexity limits for nature and roads - removing trees and/or water may allow having more objects in a level
  • Soccer: All opponents getting disabled no longer scores a goal after the last ball has scored a goal in Wait All Balls mode
  • Transfer Tag: It is now possible to have up to 19 initially tagged players (starting from non-tagged spots if not enough tag start positions)
  • Added support for a fixed trackside camera as a forced camera, always staying in the initial position
  • Customizer: Fixed sometimes not updating the selected tool correctly when returning to Customizer after exiting to the main menu
  • Tech: Enabled more aggressive build optimizations, in-game tick times decreased by about 8%
  • Vehicle Editor: It is now possible to export a vehicle to a JSON file in the vehicle editor by holding Shift when clicking Save As
  • Added command "/vehicle /clear" to remove all possible vehicles (useful in server scripts before adding a certain set of possible vehicles)
  • Servers can now recover better from short hangs without clients having to go back in time (250 ms by default, tunable in Host Sync Settings)
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Turbo Sliders Unlimited Content Depot 1478341
  • Loading history…
Depot 1478342 Depot 1478342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link