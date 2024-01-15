 Skip to content

Hotel Simulation update for 15 January 2024

Enhancements in Lighting and Rendering Quality!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players, we have released a small yet impactful update for your game! This update fixes some bugs and enhances the lighting and rendering quality significantly. With these changes, the visual experience of your game will be enriched. Enjoy your gaming!

🌟 What's Coming in the Next Update: Major Improvements in Graphics Quality and Reduced Loading Times!

In our next update, we plan to make significant improvements in graphics quality. Additionally, we aim to significantly reduce the waiting time on game loading screens, offering a faster and smoother gaming experience. We hope these updates will make your gameplay even more enjoyable!

