Patch 0.9.5

0.9.5 is now out!

This patch features various polish, and more ambient AI to liven up the world.

There's also lot of fundamental changes to underlying systems with this patch, as well as a lighting overhaul. Feedback here is welcome, there will almost certainly need to be more tweaking and bugfixing done.

Known issues under investigation:

During certain lighting conditions the water can seem bright/glowing.

Day/night transition seems to currently be very fast.

Certain footstep particles are overly bright at night

Map:

Further improvements to landscape rendering fidelity.

Increased beach scatter variety.

Features:

More ambient AI:

Various birds and small critters have been added to the game. Further polish to make their movements and behaviour more natural and dynamic planned. Check out the cloud lake forest!

Frogs now have a physical presence in the world. Their swimming still needs to be added, for now you can find them on some of the swamp islands and cloud lake shores.

Graphics:

Better fog scattering.

Lighting:

Large overhaul, more refinement necessary. Feedback welcome.

Bugfixes:

Fixed popping snow ground effect.

Team members no longer show up as food.

Adjusted Allo fall damage.

Tweaked some of the grass foliage interaction to be less extreme.

Performance:

Improved CPU performance.

Improved VRAM usage.

Polish:

Improved movement rotation of ambient ai to look more natural.

Misc: