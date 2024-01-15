Error 259 Character Ability Update!

Fan Art by: coolerbile
- Added Character Powers/Abilities!
Character Powers:
Retro: Rerolls all items in the current room
Pixel: Releases a sunflower burst that fully heals her
Cam: Upgrades his gun to get +10 damage for 5 seconds
Jolt: Electrocutes and stuns most enemies for 5 seconds, Also clears enemy bullets
Sir Reynolds: Extends his sword length x4 for 10 seconds
Twigs: Releases a green cloud explosion that poisons all enemies in the room and destroys healing pylons
Byte: Summons 2 Skeletons and clears enemy bullets
- Added a new achievment (Idea by NotsoNecro)
- Byte now has a passive 5x damage buff when a boss is in the same room
- All gunshot sounds now have a chance to slightly change pitch per shot
- Set the current 3 floors to loop instead of just looping the 1st floor
- Increased the chances of higher tier loot spawning on floor 2 and 3
- Reduced all gunshot sound volume from 45 to 25
- Removed coins from Cam's starting room that were forgotten from testing
- Fixed a bug where Superchargers wouldn't tint enemies under it's effect blue
- Fixed a bug where the elevator wouldn't work with some room counts
- Fixed Various other bugs
Changed files in this update