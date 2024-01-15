Error 259 Character Ability Update!

Fan Art by: coolerbile

Added Character Powers/Abilities!

Character Powers:

Retro: Rerolls all items in the current room

Pixel: Releases a sunflower burst that fully heals her

Cam: Upgrades his gun to get +10 damage for 5 seconds

Jolt: Electrocutes and stuns most enemies for 5 seconds, Also clears enemy bullets

Sir Reynolds: Extends his sword length x4 for 10 seconds

Twigs: Releases a green cloud explosion that poisons all enemies in the room and destroys healing pylons

Byte: Summons 2 Skeletons and clears enemy bullets