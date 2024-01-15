Release 1.24

🚀 Exciting News! Milling Machine 3D Update is Here! 🚀

Dear Milling Machine 3D Community,

We're thrilled to announce an update to Milling Machine 3D, bringing you even more features and enhancements to elevate your gaming experience! Here's what's new:

New Languages Supported:

French 🇫🇷

Polish 🇵🇱

Italian 🇮🇹

Spanish 🇪🇸

Now you can enjoy Milling Machine 3D in your preferred language for an immersive gaming adventure.

Enhanced Export Functionality:

Career Mode Workpiece Export:

Now, you have the ability to export your workpiece directly from the Career Mode. This expands your options and provides greater flexibility in showcasing your milling prowess.

But that's not all! We have something special for our Lathe Machine enthusiasts:

🔧 Lathe Machine Update Teaser:

We are actively working on updates for Lathe Machine, available for a select audience for testing. Stay tuned for upcoming releases, as we continue to refine and enhance your lathe machining experience.

Thank you for your continued support!

Happy milling!

UI-Games