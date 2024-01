Share · View all patches · Build 13175385 · Last edited 15 January 2024 – 15:59:06 UTC by Wendy

This is a fairly big update with some notable changes. They are listed below.

Changed background artwork (changing the setting from a cyberpunk-ish setting to a sort of futuristic medieval setting)

Changed several sprites

Tweaked jumping mechanics

Changed aerial attack mechanics

Added and removed some songs from the soundtrack

Added Dragon Queen boss fight

Added Dragon Queen plot points

Thank you very much for your patience and support!