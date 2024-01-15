About Hotfix #3 - Minion Masters 2.0 Update

Masters!

We have been silent for a while, so we wanted to give you an update before the weekend.

First off, I would like to thank you all again for your continued support and feedback. You taking the time to report bugs and talk to us is what motivates us to work harder. We understand and agree that 2.0 had a bad start. However, we are passionate about Minion Masters and are dedicated to bringing it back to its former glory and beyond!

In addition to the rocky start, we were thrown a curveball as Xbox was caught in certification hell right before the holidays, as we failed to live up to some requirements, which caused Xbox to be stuck in an old version of the game. We still have a lot of work ahead that we didn’t expect to bring Xbox up to speed. This has hindered our ability to respond quickly with hotfixes, which means there have been delays in our production.

I cannot give you an exact estimated date for the next hotfix yet, but I’d like to share what we have currently added to give you an idea of what is coming. See the list below. (Note: this is not a complete list, as we are still working on it.)

On behalf of the Minion Masters team, thanks again for your support.❤️

/Yesterfox

Hotfix 3 changes:

Gameplay

Cast time delay has been reduced (code has been optimized to shave off a small delay when casting card that would cause card plays to be slightly delayed by a few frames compared to 1.0).

Feedback: Mana is now removed upon playing cards, (and not when they are summoned/cast), and visual feedback is snappier, which makes playing cards feel more responsive.

Tronveir bug fixes and balance changes

Fixed a bug where player was not always allowed to play Runestones in opponent’s area.

Balance Changes:

Ancestor (summoned by Rune of Ancestry):

Health 150 > 100

Damage 50 > 45

Runic Empowerment (perk 2)

Frost Shield max health 300 > 200

Wind Rune damage 100 > 50

Wyrd Stone now correctly has Taunt.

Wyrd Stone now correctly deals damage (Same as Wind Rune)

It should no longer be possible to queue up for Premade with 2 identical Masters.

Bearvalanche now correctly slows enemies.

Fixed an issue with Slow buff where minions would become a little too slow.

Fixed an issue where Wreckinator would stop moving after using its “Slam ‘n Bam” attack.

Siege Imperator Ruby can once again hit enemy master towers, and she should no longer ignore certain units.

Fixed several cases where Abilities would be become unusable if owner was raised by Mordar’s Tombstone.

Fixed an issue that would calculate Shroomama Shumi’s health wrong after she splits.

Visuals

S1ege Br3aker MKII had its VFX restored

S1ege Br3aker’s Piloted ability no longer creates a pod that remains indefinitely on the playfield.

Spirit Mancer’s VFX is back.

Fixed H3LLFIRE’s VFX.

Frostbearer’s Frozen Aura is back. Brrrrrr…

Fixed several skins that would glitch under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where LOD (level of detail) would not update when changing graphics quality

Achievements

All Achievements should now be completable.

Fixed a crash issue when claiming some achievements.

Quality of Life

Players Emote Starting set is now occupied by the basic set of emotes as intended instead of being empty.



General Bugs

Fixed a bug that would cause a “something went wrong” prompt when matchmaking against a muted player.

Fixed several issues when playing premade that would cause it to end unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue where opening rewards from Battle Passes would fail. (no rewards have been lost, but players have failed to claim them).

Audio

Reduced sound clipping overall in the game (meaning one sound playing over another).

Cleaned up some of C-Sar’s announcements, as he would sometimes say things out of context.

Changed the sound that plays when entering battle menu (as it was the same as “match found” sound).

Fixed an issue where audio would play when quitting game even though it had been disabled.

Troubadour is now once again playing his bagpipe beautifully.

Deck Collection

Fixed an issue where deck name would be called “Null”

Decks in Collection menu is paginated instead of being a scroll list, to make it easier to keep track of decks.

Menus

Fixed an issue where avatars were not rendered correctly when selected (showing as a white circle)

Fixed several areas where text was misaligned or misplaced

Fixed various layouting issues across several menus.

Fixed an issue where player widget can be opened while already opened, having it move around the screen

Fixed an issue where a locked arena would still be selectable, but not appear in-game.

Fixed how several text labels are shown in the UI

Chinese localization: fixed several characters where they would display as an error glyph.

Loading guilds list still takes a while, but a loading spinner was added.

Fixed an issue that would cause several menu items to flicker when interacting with them.

Fixed an issue that miscalculated glory on the leaderboards.

Made version number information at the bottom of menu shorter.

Unlock conditions of Avatars are made more clear.

Emote wheel resized to be more appropriate for PC.

Picking a locked arena and switching back would sometimes not select the right arena.

Fixed a few cases where the Back Button would not work.

Fixed issues of several cards where keyword explanation would fail to work.

Fixed an issue where the EULA would pop up each time a player logs in.

Adventure

Fixed several string issues.

Moved the disclaimer that a player can only claim rewards from the adventure to earlier in the flow so all players have a chance to see it.

Adventure progress is now only reset when losing or retiring from Adventure.

Tutorial

fixed issues where players could get stuck in the tutorial flow



Known Issues