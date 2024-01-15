 Skip to content

Love challenge update for 15 January 2024

「LOVE CHALLENGE」 Official Version Launch Announcement

Dear players, (◍•ᴗ•◍)ゝ
Sorry to keep you gentlemen waiting for so long. This update has optimized many art performances and added an achievement system to the game.
In addition, we have decided to leave early access and switch to the official version after this update. We will continue to update the game in the future, continue to improve the team's technical capabilities, and present you with more beautiful works. Please give us your advice!

The main update items this time:
． X-ray, the vagina and asshole have different inner walls, internal and external ejaculation have different performances, and the in and out speed will change with the frequency of thrusting.

． Upgraded skin texture to reduce edge light and overexposure

． The hair material is upgraded, and the ends of the hair are gradually translucent.

． 7 new hairstyles have been added, and there are currently 25 hairstyles in total

． Added steam achievements and unlocking system

． Fixed the issue where the character would have a ferocious face when the camera is too close

