Across the Obelisk 1.3.02 Hotfix is now LIVE!

Bug fixes
- Fixed a problem that prevented playing in offline mode.
- Fixed a problem with the extended information of the corrupted version of the Eldritch Ring when clicking the right button over the card.
- Fixed a problem that didn't unlock the base characters when you create a new profile and try to create a new game under that profile.
- Fixed a problem with some card interactions in coop that desync the game, mostly when some items force the player to draw new cards (e.g Soul Harvest + Black Deck).
Besides that, this hotfix also fixes some of the small bugs that have been reported.
Quality of Life
- Added the possibility to read the base information for every character in the Hero Selection screen, even if those are not already unlocked.
- Added a new button to remove a profile (be aware that it removes all information attached to that profile, including its saved games).
- Added a button to the launcher to resume your last played game. This will only work for single-player games and will let you continue your last-played game without having to select that game from the menu, speeding up the process of going back to the game.
- You can now disable the DLCs that you don't want to use through the launcher.
As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.
Changed files in this update