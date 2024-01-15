 Skip to content

Across the Obelisk update for 15 January 2024

Across the Obelisk 1.3.02 Hotfix is now LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 13175273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fixes
  • Fixed a problem that prevented playing in offline mode.
  • Fixed a problem with the extended information of the corrupted version of the Eldritch Ring when clicking the right button over the card.
  • Fixed a problem that didn't unlock the base characters when you create a new profile and try to create a new game under that profile.
  • Fixed a problem with some card interactions in coop that desync the game, mostly when some items force the player to draw new cards (e.g Soul Harvest + Black Deck).
    Besides that, this hotfix also fixes some of the small bugs that have been reported.
Quality of Life
  • Added the possibility to read the base information for every character in the Hero Selection screen, even if those are not already unlocked.
  • Added a new button to remove a profile (be aware that it removes all information attached to that profile, including its saved games).
  • Added a button to the launcher to resume your last played game. This will only work for single-player games and will let you continue your last-played game without having to select that game from the menu, speeding up the process of going back to the game.
  • You can now disable the DLCs that you don't want to use through the launcher.
    As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.

