Patch notes for v1.4.1
BUGFIXES:
Fixed a bug that would cause the creation of a "ghost Commissariat" in the background which would enact decrees. This was caused by a duplicated timer end event on the timeout of the Discussion Phase.
This bug would cause many issues as a consequence. Therefore consider the following fixed:
- Match would suddenly end before-hand giving a (sometimes unjust) victory to Loyalists;
- The remaining Decrees counter would show negative numbers (since more Decrees were being enacted in the background);
- The Commissariat Proposal dossier would sometimes ask for a negative number of people to be chosen (caused by a mismatch of number of enacted Decrees and required members in the current turn);
- The member board on the right side of the screen would sometimes tag more than one player as the Commissar (caused by ghost Commissariats in the background).
Changed files in this update