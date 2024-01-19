 Skip to content

Viking Heroes 5 update for 19 January 2024

Viking Heroes 5 is out now!

Viking Heroes 5 update for 19 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Embark on a festive journey as Everand, Brunnhilde, Helga, and Boromere prepare for Yule! Amidst enchanting festivities, the Viking siblings discover Odin has lost control over his vision of time and the threads of fate, prompting a mysterious journey throughout the famous realms of the nine worlds.

It is up to you to help the vikings rediscover the lost Rune of Balance to restore order to the nine worlds. The vikings will have to confront mystical challenges and unveil the truth of their surroundings. They will battle powerful adversaries and team with old and new companions alike. Though not all may be as they seem.

Download now to guide the Viking heroes through illusions, confront powerful adversaries, and claim Odin's extraordinary gifts, shaping their legendary fate!

GAME FEATURES:

  • 60 levels to complete
  • 5 levels with mini-game
  • Original soundtracks for download
  • Beautiful desktop wallpapers
  • Loads of achievements
  • A collection of God's gifts
  • Collectible owls
  • Step-by-step level guide

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2725020/Viking_Heroes_5/

