Call to Arms - Gates of Hell: Ostfront update for 15 January 2024

Attention: the sale continues this week!

Call to Arms - Gates of Hell: Ostfront update for 15 January 2024

Strategy lovers! The fastest growing RTS community is calling you through a historically high discount on everything in our WW2 bundle. If immersion is something you seek, this is the perfect moment to dive into Gates of Hell. Our weekend deal offer has ended, but the sale continues!

Considering the large number of players that still have Gates of Hell on their wishlist, we continue the sale, which will now end on Thursday, January 18th! The discount remains at an all- time high for the duration.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26447/Call_to_Arms__WW2/

So, if you'd like to try something else for a change (like first person view for your tank, and 3rd person view for infantry), or if you like it realistic, or simply because you have a passion for history; this is the moment. Don't miss out!

