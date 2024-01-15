Update - v1.0.2

-Added a mysterious missing NPC.

-Added new keybind that opens the crafting window [shift + c].

-Attempted to fix DLC and other types of saving.

-Fixed town having a god mode buff by accident.

-Fixed goblin traders dealing in soul orbs lol.

-Fixed main menu showing we we're still in EA.

-Fixed some fire bosses not dropping loot.

-Fixed staffs using double mana and not matching their cost description.

-Fixed Summon not being set to Aggressive on spawn. Alternatively you can hit F while looking at a mob to send the summon to attack them.

-Fixed items not showing what slot they belong in for equipment.

-Fixed deer figurine not be able to be picked up.

-Fixed fish traps not being able to be placed in the middle.

-Fixed some torches not having collision making them not interactable.

-Moved the deadly boar away from smeagle.

-Reduced cost of start staff to be less mana cost then start skills.

-Tweaked location of planter UI to be able to see the planter itself.

-Tweaked pricing for the horse mounts obtained in the beginning.

-Tweaked all collectable foliage to have less of a collision radius.

-Tweaked to collision that were not able to be climbed.

-Tweaked starter horse mounts to be at level 5 instead of 10.

-Tweaked dragon size for summons to be about 1/5 the size so they are still viable.

-Tweaked AI height reading from .5 to 2 so they can traverse cliffs easier.

-Tweaked camera to adjust to the players scale.

-Tweaked time it takes mobs to despawn from spawner. Was 10 seconds now its 2 minutes.

-Tweaked lighting to have less intense shadows + increased brightness during sunrise/sunset events.

-Tweaked torches to be less bright and hopefully the overlap problem!

-Updated cheat list.

-Updated weather and other sounds to be connected to the right slider.