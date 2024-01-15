Update - v1.0.2

-Added a mysterious missing NPC.
-Added new keybind that opens the crafting window [shift + c].
-Attempted to fix DLC and other types of saving.
-Fixed town having a god mode buff by accident.
-Fixed goblin traders dealing in soul orbs lol.
-Fixed main menu showing we we're still in EA.
-Fixed some fire bosses not dropping loot.
-Fixed staffs using double mana and not matching their cost description.
-Fixed Summon not being set to Aggressive on spawn. Alternatively you can hit F while looking at a mob to send the summon to attack them.
-Fixed items not showing what slot they belong in for equipment.
-Fixed deer figurine not be able to be picked up.
-Fixed fish traps not being able to be placed in the middle.
-Fixed some torches not having collision making them not interactable.
-Moved the deadly boar away from smeagle.
-Reduced cost of start staff to be less mana cost then start skills.
-Tweaked location of planter UI to be able to see the planter itself.
-Tweaked pricing for the horse mounts obtained in the beginning.
-Tweaked all collectable foliage to have less of a collision radius.
-Tweaked to collision that were not able to be climbed.
-Tweaked starter horse mounts to be at level 5 instead of 10.
-Tweaked dragon size for summons to be about 1/5 the size so they are still viable.
-Tweaked AI height reading from .5 to 2 so they can traverse cliffs easier.
-Tweaked camera to adjust to the players scale.
-Tweaked time it takes mobs to despawn from spawner. Was 10 seconds now its 2 minutes.
-Tweaked lighting to have less intense shadows + increased brightness during sunrise/sunset events.
-Tweaked torches to be less bright and hopefully the overlap problem!
-Updated cheat list.
-Updated weather and other sounds to be connected to the right slider.
