You voted… And Melodia won!

Happy January, Superheroes of The Game of Life 2!

The votes are in… And the sensational superhero outfit champion is none other than…

🏆🎶 Melodia!

Check the results:

🎵 Melodia's Triumph:

With a resounding 41% of votes, Melodia emerges as the chosen one, thanks to her harmonious strength and presence. Get ready to witness her iconic outfit become a reality in-game, available for free to all players!

🚀 What's Next:

Head to your game and claim Melodia's magnificent outfit to bring it to life! The Game of Life 2 is about to get a melodic presence, all thanks to your incredible support!

As we step into the New Year, may Melodia's triumph inspire you to embark on even more legendary journeys in The Superhero World! 🌟