 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Centrist update for 15 January 2024

Centrist (V1.04)

Share · View all patches · Build 13174869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed error when uploading high score to leaderboards
  • Fixed bug where bombs would detonate next to side walls when holding 2 arrow keys at once
  • Fixed dropping blocks off the board not resetting combo counter

Changed files in this update

Depot 2687511 Depot 2687511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link