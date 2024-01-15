[Test Branch] BUG fixes and optimizations

BUG: Flour limit does not work

Optimization: Monster buildings * giant trees, mushrooms, etc.) are refreshed, and the cooling interval of N years is increased.

BUG: After repairing a building damaged by monsters, it does not occupy the terrain and can still be walked through.

Optimization: In border trade and automatic procurement, meat and eggs are divided into two categories, which can be set separately

Optimization: Gunpowder can set a production limit, and merchants on the southern border can purchase bombs

Optimization: The attribute brush function of the furnace supports copying the planned inventory of recycled items

Optimization: The furnace cancels the automatic setting function of recycling damaged weapons and equipment

BUG: The number of dwarf handymen that can be recruited in the military camp varies from time to time.

BUG: Our soldiers are controlled by the enemy's three-eyed mage, and then after the enemy's three-eyed mage faints, our soldiers will appear in the lower left corner of the map.

BUG: Enemies controlled by the Three-Eyed Mage are prohibited from transforming into civilians