Update Ver.1.0f13

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Momodora: Moonlit Farewell.
Today, we have updated to Ver.1.0f13.
Ver.1.0f13
- Updated every language localization
- Settings menu: improved preview of background music volume levels to reflect the changes immediately
- Fixed an issue related to petting the cats and earning Lunar Crystals infinitely from it
- Fixed an issue where certain enemies in one screen would suddenly vanish
- Fixed an issue where in one particular location an enemy could spawn at the same position as the player and prevent them from moving
- Fixed an issue where the Lunar Attunement arrow's damage over time effect could damage certain enemies that should not be affected by it
- Fixed (?) an issue where certain controllers such as the Switch Pro Controller would have the default binds messed up
- Controller: reduced thumbstick move distance (90% to 50%) required for activation, allow long hold of thumbstick inputs for volume levels setting
- Fixed a minor issue for a controller bind setting
- Fixed more typos in the english, portuguese, and german scripts
We hope you continue to enjoy Momodora: Moonlit Farewell!
PLAYISM
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page
Changed files in this update