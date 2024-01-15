 Skip to content

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell update for 15 January 2024

Update Ver.1.0f13

Update Ver.1.0f13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Momodora: Moonlit Farewell.
Today, we have updated to Ver.1.0f13.

Ver.1.0f13

  • Updated every language localization
  • Settings menu: improved preview of background music volume levels to reflect the changes immediately
  • Fixed an issue related to petting the cats and earning Lunar Crystals infinitely from it
  • Fixed an issue where certain enemies in one screen would suddenly vanish
  • Fixed an issue where in one particular location an enemy could spawn at the same position as the player and prevent them from moving
  • Fixed an issue where the Lunar Attunement arrow's damage over time effect could damage certain enemies that should not be affected by it
  • Fixed (?) an issue where certain controllers such as the Switch Pro Controller would have the default binds messed up
  • Controller: reduced thumbstick move distance (90% to 50%) required for activation, allow long hold of thumbstick inputs for volume levels setting
  • Fixed a minor issue for a controller bind setting
  • Fixed more typos in the english, portuguese, and german scripts

We hope you continue to enjoy Momodora: Moonlit Farewell!

