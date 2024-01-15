Update Ver.1.0f13

Share · View all patches · Build 13174818 · Last edited 15 January 2024 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Momodora: Moonlit Farewell.

Today, we have updated to Ver.1.0f13.

Ver.1.0f13

Updated every language localization

Settings menu: improved preview of background music volume levels to reflect the changes immediately

Fixed an issue related to petting the cats and earning Lunar Crystals infinitely from it

Fixed an issue where certain enemies in one screen would suddenly vanish

Fixed an issue where in one particular location an enemy could spawn at the same position as the player and prevent them from moving

Fixed an issue where the Lunar Attunement arrow's damage over time effect could damage certain enemies that should not be affected by it

Fixed (?) an issue where certain controllers such as the Switch Pro Controller would have the default binds messed up

Controller: reduced thumbstick move distance (90% to 50%) required for activation, allow long hold of thumbstick inputs for volume levels setting

Fixed a minor issue for a controller bind setting

Fixed more typos in the english, portuguese, and german scripts

We hope you continue to enjoy Momodora: Moonlit Farewell!

PLAYISM

Twitter

Facebook

PLAYISM Official Site

PLAYISM Publisher Page