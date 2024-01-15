Patch 01.24

Hello together,
Before I am continuing the work on the rest of the story acts, I made a few additions and changes.
-Add a move to target system while in time-shift mode
-Add animation for the sprint boost in air
-Add aim and shoot indicator
-Add action camera
-Add special elemental air attack
-Adjust the teleport system
-Adjust sword slashes
-Adjust the animation speed in the time-shift mode
-Adjust the combo system
-Adjust motion blur
-Adjust the gravity system
-Adjust Enemy projectiles
Changed files in this update