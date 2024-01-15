 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heart in the Dark update for 15 January 2024

Patch 01.24

Share · View all patches · Build 13174631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello together,

Before I am continuing the work on the rest of the story acts, I made a few additions and changes.

-Add a move to target system while in time-shift mode
-Add animation for the sprint boost in air
-Add aim and shoot indicator
-Add action camera
-Add special elemental air attack
-Adjust the teleport system
-Adjust sword slashes
-Adjust the animation speed in the time-shift mode
-Adjust the combo system
-Adjust motion blur
-Adjust the gravity system
-Adjust Enemy projectiles

Changed files in this update

Heart in the Dark Content Depot 1142891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link