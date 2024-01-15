Patch 01.24

Hello together,

Before I am continuing the work on the rest of the story acts, I made a few additions and changes.

-Add a move to target system while in time-shift mode

-Add animation for the sprint boost in air

-Add aim and shoot indicator

-Add action camera

-Add special elemental air attack

-Adjust the teleport system

-Adjust sword slashes

-Adjust the animation speed in the time-shift mode

-Adjust the combo system

-Adjust motion blur

-Adjust the gravity system

-Adjust Enemy projectiles