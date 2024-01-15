Greetings!
We're trilled to announce that “Just Xiangqi” is now available on Steam, and we sincerely thank you for your continuous interest and support!
The game is priced at $9.99 with a 10% launch discount for the first week. Also, we have introduced bundles that offer even more discounts if you have purchased our other games in the past!
The game's features include:
- Extensive career mode with large tournaments, leagues, single/team matches and more
- Realistic 4K visual spectacle
- A detailed audio tutorial to help newcomers gain experience and enjoy the game
- Various AI difficulty levels for both beginners and advanced players
- Mid-game, endgame, and famous match challenges to test yourself with
- Freely switch between online and local matches
- Relive famous historical matches
- Online ranking and global leaderboards
Finally, we would appreciate it if you could leave a review on Steam about your experience with the game, it would mean a lot to us! Thanks again!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2248180/_/
- Amateur Studio
