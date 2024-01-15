Greetings!

We're trilled to announce that “Just Xiangqi” is now available on Steam, and we sincerely thank you for your continuous interest and support!

The game is priced at $9.99 with a 10% launch discount for the first week. Also, we have introduced bundles that offer even more discounts if you have purchased our other games in the past!

The game's features include:

Extensive career mode with large tournaments, leagues, single/team matches and more

Realistic 4K visual spectacle

A detailed audio tutorial to help newcomers gain experience and enjoy the game

Various AI difficulty levels for both beginners and advanced players

Mid-game, endgame, and famous match challenges to test yourself with

Freely switch between online and local matches

Relive famous historical matches

Online ranking and global leaderboards

Finally, we would appreciate it if you could leave a review on Steam about your experience with the game, it would mean a lot to us! Thanks again!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2248180/_/