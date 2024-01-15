 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Just Xiangqi update for 15 January 2024

Just Xiangqi is now available on Steam

Share · View all patches · Build 13174553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

We're trilled to announce that “Just Xiangqi” is now available on Steam, and we sincerely thank you for your continuous interest and support!

The game is priced at $9.99 with a 10% launch discount for the first week. Also, we have introduced bundles that offer even more discounts if you have purchased our other games in the past!

The game's features include:

  • Extensive career mode with large tournaments, leagues, single/team matches and more
  • Realistic 4K visual spectacle
  • A detailed audio tutorial to help newcomers gain experience and enjoy the game
  • Various AI difficulty levels for both beginners and advanced players
  • Mid-game, endgame, and famous match challenges to test yourself with
  • Freely switch between online and local matches
  • Relive famous historical matches
  • Online ranking and global leaderboards

Finally, we would appreciate it if you could leave a review on Steam about your experience with the game, it would mean a lot to us! Thanks again!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2248180/_/

  • Amateur Studio

Changed files in this update

Depot 2248181 Depot 2248181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link