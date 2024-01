Share · View all patches · Build 13174467 · Last edited 15 January 2024 – 11:26:17 UTC by Wendy

This update comes after the New Years 2024 event on the NVG Discord.

Here are the changes in this update:

Added and removed Superstar users from the credits.

Removed the "My Creation" achievement.

Let me know if you have any issues with this update.

Happy generating!