逐鹿 update for 15 January 2024

2.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13174453 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、优化自创武将选择武将技、特性等“点住”操作的方式；
2、自创武将增加排序和默认按照创建时间排序；
3、修改子嗣详情未显示父母名字的问题；
4、修正委托可能导致的等待战略中的问题；
5、修复有可能存在的停留在主界面的问题；
6、修复无双战神剧本袁术势力官爵问题；

