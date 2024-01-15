1、优化自创武将选择武将技、特性等“点住”操作的方式；
2、自创武将增加排序和默认按照创建时间排序；
3、修改子嗣详情未显示父母名字的问题；
4、修正委托可能导致的等待战略中的问题；
5、修复有可能存在的停留在主界面的问题；
6、修复无双战神剧本袁术势力官爵问题；
逐鹿 update for 15 January 2024
2.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1、优化自创武将选择武将技、特性等“点住”操作的方式；
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1984721 Depot 1984721
- Loading history…
Depot 1984722 Depot 1984722
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update