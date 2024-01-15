 Skip to content

Story in the Dream World 3 -Sinister Island's Mysterious Mist- update for 15 January 2024

This is the official version 1.02 update.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the issue where some achievements were achieved even though their conditions were not achieved.
  2. Fixed some of the final phase patterns of the Chapter 7 boss not working.
  3. Fixed the issue where the final stage was displayed differently from the actual result when viewing the game results window with Game Over or All Clear.
  4. Fixed the issue where the player would go to the store before the end of the middle ending after clearing Chapter 6.
  5. Fixed the issue where the hidden boss went down too quickly when finally defeating it.
  6. In the settings, the initial screen size has been changed to be set to the second setting.
  7. In the game results window, the condition of the text that appears when all clear or game over has been corrected.
  8. Bonus points that were given when additional energy was gained when energy was maxed were removed.
  9. When a special Zolgae appears, no damage will be taken if it is translucent.
  10. Fixed the skewed position of the shield and shield health bar in the last phase of the Chapter 7 boss.
  11. Fixed an issue where the boss's pattern activation delay was sometimes too long.

