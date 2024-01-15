- Fixed the issue where some achievements were achieved even though their conditions were not achieved.
- Fixed some of the final phase patterns of the Chapter 7 boss not working.
- Fixed the issue where the final stage was displayed differently from the actual result when viewing the game results window with Game Over or All Clear.
- Fixed the issue where the player would go to the store before the end of the middle ending after clearing Chapter 6.
- Fixed the issue where the hidden boss went down too quickly when finally defeating it.
- In the settings, the initial screen size has been changed to be set to the second setting.
- In the game results window, the condition of the text that appears when all clear or game over has been corrected.
- Bonus points that were given when additional energy was gained when energy was maxed were removed.
- When a special Zolgae appears, no damage will be taken if it is translucent.
- Fixed the skewed position of the shield and shield health bar in the last phase of the Chapter 7 boss.
- Fixed an issue where the boss's pattern activation delay was sometimes too long.
Story in the Dream World 3 -Sinister Island's Mysterious Mist- update for 15 January 2024
This is the official version 1.02 update.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
