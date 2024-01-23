Orange Season Patch v0.11 has been released!

Greetings, everyone!

We're excited to share the latest update for Orange Season—v0.11: Season of Stories. Our focus in this patch has been on addressing community feedback, fixing bugs, and adding some new content to enhance your experience. Here's a sneak peek at what's in store:

‍

Narrative:

Added a Main Story

Amanda's Story

Cindy's Story

Devin's Story

Lucas' Story

Nathalia's Story

Viktor's Story

New Features:

Added controller vibration (beta)

Added Goat & Yak

Added second house upgrade

Added prizes for winning the festivals

Added more sound effects

Updated all item descriptions

Reworked "Sleep and Save" feature

Reworked several icons

Reworked tasks

Farmland is now highlighted

Farm well is more intuitive

Improved wildlife

Main Story

After settling in Orange Town, your new life seems to be going fine. However, the previous owner of your farm returns, and he wants it back!

On this journey to guarantee your future, your new life will mingle with a cast of strange, friendly and conflicting personalities. What kind of people will you and them be at the end?

Fixes:

Fixed Saving/Loading

Fixed issues with Animal Shop

Fixed minor issues with animals

Fixed "Meet & Greet" task completion

Player can no longer move while the TV is playing

Screen no longer goes black when selecting "Return to Main Menu"

Shops that require ingredients will now display the full item name

Player doesn't start the game in the bathroom anymore

HUD is no longer visible during Chicken Race

Fixed music playing even at 0 volume

Cutting grass is now easier

Fixed tree sprites blinking randomly during Autumn/Winter

Improved interactions during festivals

Chick now animates properly

Fixed clouds going through the player's house in the intro

Improved item descriptions

Improved animation of the Type B protagonist

Time no longer speeds up during festival days

Fixed delayed transition when the player collapses

Player no longer soft locks during Swimming Festival dialogue

Repositioned lopsided images in the UI

Fixed vending machines

Fixed key mapping to an already existing key

Improved drag-and-drop of items in the interface

Fix animal name overflow

Breaking objects on the upgraded farm now works properly

The player no longer spawns on the wall at the mines

Improved friends screen

Player can no longer use their tools while running

Forest bonfire no longer stays lit during daytime

Fixed some items being held below the player

Now, if the inventory is full, the reward for completing the festivals is sent to your storage

Corrected spa animation

Fixed stump breaking animation

Fixed player getting stuck after receiving some tasks

Wrong request item icon on some tasks in the Task Menu

Fixed wrong day number on the HUD after starting or loading a game

Removed night animal sounds playing during the intro cutscene

Fixed stretched sprite inside the cooking interface

Corrected some collisions being too small

Improved outline of interactable objects

Player can now properly show emotion balloons outside of cutscenes

Fixed animals emitting light during storms

Fixed farm animals not animating properly at Benjamin's Farm

Fishing at Orange Town now works

Fixed minor lighting issues

Fixed a lot of task issues.

Fixed trashcan issues

Fixed shipping bin issues.

Fixed weather forecast not working properly

Fixed double player character bug

Fixed chicken race selection issue

Fixed a lot of collision issues

Fixed beehive

Improved fishing chance

Improved fish spawns

Fixed sprite issues while carrying items

Fixed seeds randomly appearing while watering the farm

Fixed trees changing colors randomly

Fixed game pad controls while interacting with NPCs

Several audio fixes during normal gameplay

Plus several smaller fixes throughout the game!

‍

We hope you enjoy these additions and improvements. Your feedback has been invaluable, and we can't wait to see your farms thrive in Orange Season. Happy farming!